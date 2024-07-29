State Honours And Awards - Call For Nominations

The Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB), chaired by His Excellency the Governor, will meet in October to consider nominations for State Awards in His Majesty The King’s Birthday Honours List 2025 and for The Gibraltar Award.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone for anyone.

Nominations are invited to recognise those people, from any section of the Gibraltarian Community, who have made an exceptional contribution or given exceptional service in the progression of either the well-being, achievement or reputation of Gibraltar.

Nominations should be submitted no later than Friday 27th September 2024 on a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Nomination Form for the attention of the GHB Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

A copy of the FCDO Nomination Form, along with detailed guidance for its completion, can be obtained from The Convent Reception on Main Street, or from the GHB Secretary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Up to two letters of endorsement from those with a personal knowledge of the nominee’s contribution or service should be enclosed as accompanying support for a nomination.

Nominations will be considered by the GHB for the following Honours -