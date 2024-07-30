Gibraltar Welcomes AIDAcosma On Inaugural call

Written by YGTV Team on 30 July 2024 .

The Minister for Tourism welcomed the AIDAcosma on its inaugural call to Gibraltar on 29th July 2024.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Carrying a total of 6858 passengers, the AIDAcosma spent the full day in Gibraltar, arriving at 7:00am and departing at 10:00pm. Sailing since 2022, the AIDAcosma is one of a new generation of cruise ships that is dual fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and traditional fuel oil.

As is traditional, Minister Santos exchanged commemorative plaques withCaptain Tommy Moeller and commended AIDA’s continued commitment to Gibraltar as a destination of choice in its itineraries.

Minister for Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos MP, said: ‘I was delighted to welcome the AIDAcosma, her passengers and crew on this inaugural visit to Gibraltar yesterday. The length of stay confirms Gibraltar as a premier destination of choice as a treasure of the Mediterranean. AIDAcosma is also one of a new class of ships using LNG as a fuel, showcasing Gibraltar’s forward thinking in this area and our commitment to the sustainable development of our cruise tourism sector.’



