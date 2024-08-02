RGP Sign Up To Gender Equality Movement

Written by YGTV Team on 02 August 2024 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police have signed up to an initiative to address gender imbalances within the force’s middle and senior management structure.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger joined five other British Overseas Territory police chiefs in joining the “HeForShe” scheme at a conference in London last month.

HeForShe is a solidarity movement, inviting men to work with women to promote gender equality.

It’s hoped the initiative will also remove sexism and misogyny, where it exists, in police culture.

Inspector Luis Miguel White, who will lead the scheme in the RGP, said: “I am excited and honoured to have been selected to take the lead in this project.

“In an ever evolving world there needs to be awareness and understanding to better represent society at all levels of policing, including middle and senior management, whilst providing the necessary support to all police officers, regardless of sex.”

The RGP signed up to the scheme at the British Overseas Territories Conference for Commissioners of Police, which is a biannual event organised by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The event connects them with colleagues from across UK policing, fostering collaboration and support.

At this year’s event, forces from Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Gibraltar and the Sovereign Base Areas joined all UK police forces by signing up to HeForShe.

A spokeswoman for the FCDO, said: “The Commissioners’ commitment to HeForShe today has strengthened their resolve towards gender equality and ensuring effective policing across the territories.

“As a member of the HeForShe alliance, UK Policing has already demonstrated a strong dedication to gender equality, and the addition of the British Overseas

Territories further solidifies the collective effort. The dedication shown by these police forces is a significant step towards fostering a culture of respect, fairness, and opportunity for all. By addressing these critical issues, they are not only supporting their female officers and staff, but also setting a powerful example for other organisations to follow.”





