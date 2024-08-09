Bassadone Automotive Group Signs Armed Forces Covenant

Written by YGTV Team on 09 August 2024 .

On 9th August, Bassadone Automotive Group signed the Armed Forces Covenant.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The signing took place at Bassadone HQ Gibraltar with Commander British Forces, Cdre Tom Guy RN, and Bassadone Automotive Group COO Mr Peter Hinrichs Bering and was witnessed by personnel from Bassadone and British Forces Gibraltar.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

The UK Government is committed to supporting the armed forces community by working with a range of partners, including businesses, local authorities, charities, and the public. Upon signing, Bassadone Automotive Group have made a range of written and publicised promises to set out their support.

Commander British Forces reflected “I am delighted that Peter, on behalf of Bassadone Automotive Group, has today signed the Armed Forces Covenant which validates their commitment to our Armed Forces. Such endeavours, alongside the 58 local businesses which are members of the Defence Discount Scheme, reinforce the strong and longstanding relationship between British Forces Gibraltar and the Gibraltar community ”.