Unite And Mitie Reach Agreement On Pay

Written by YGTV Team on 12 August 2024 .

Unite the Union for workers in Gibraltar and Mitie Defence Ltd (Gibraltar) have announced a mutually agreed 4% increase in basic salary for all employees.

A statement from Unite follows below:

This followed acceptance by Unite members, in a ballot carried out at HM Naval Base.

The new salary increase will be effective from each bargaining groups pay anniversary date and will also see the on-call allowance rise by a further 4%.

A Mitie spokesperson said: “the increase comes after constructive negotiations and is in recognition of the rising cost of living and dedication shown by the workforce in the deliveryof service to the MOD in Gibraltar. This increase will benefit our hardworking employees who contribute significantly to the company’s operations in Gibraltar. Mitie remains committed to fostering a supportive and equitable work environment”.

Unite’s Christian Duo said, “we are extremely satisfied with the outcome of the negotiations emphasising the importance of securing a fair increase for our members. This agreement reflects the commitment to ensuring fair compensation for our members and at the same time maintaining positive industrial relations with the Company. Our members have seen significant pay increases over the last few years at Mitie even when the covid pandemic hit and pay freezes were the norm”.

This agreement underscores the collaborative relationship between Unite the Union and Mitie Defence Ltd, and both parties look forward to continuing this partnership in the future.