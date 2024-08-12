  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

GTB Welcomes Cunard’s Queen Anne On Inaugural Call To Gibraltar During Maiden Season

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Gibraltar Tourist Board’s CEO Kevin Bossino welcomed Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne, to Gibraltar last week.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The inaugural call to Gibraltar’s Port is part of Queen Anne’s maiden season, demonstrating Gibraltar’s appeal as a premier Mediterranean cruising destination. 

Coinciding with the visit from Princess Cruises’ Island Princess, the influx of 5045 cruise passengers created a real buzz around town. 

As traditional, Mr Bossino exchanged plaques with Captain David Hudson before touring the ship. 

Gibraltar Tourist Board CEO, Kevin Bossino, said: ‘We are thrilled and honoured to be part of the prestigious Queen Anne's maiden season, further evidence of Cunard’s continued commitment to Gibraltar. The GTB is proud of Gibraltar’s well-deserved reputation as a jewel in the Mediterranean.’ 


Queen Anne1
Queen Anne10
Queen Anne11
Queen Anne12
Queen Anne13
Queen Anne14
Queen Anne15
Queen Anne16
Queen Anne2
Queen Anne3
Queen Anne4
Queen Anne5
Queen Anne6
Queen Anne7
Queen Anne8
Queen Anne9

share with Whatsapp