GTB Welcomes Cunard’s Queen Anne On Inaugural Call To Gibraltar During Maiden Season

Written by YGTV Team on 12 August 2024 .

The Gibraltar Tourist Board’s CEO Kevin Bossino welcomed Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne, to Gibraltar last week.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The inaugural call to Gibraltar’s Port is part of Queen Anne’s maiden season, demonstrating Gibraltar’s appeal as a premier Mediterranean cruising destination.

Coinciding with the visit from Princess Cruises’ Island Princess, the influx of 5045 cruise passengers created a real buzz around town.

As traditional, Mr Bossino exchanged plaques with Captain David Hudson before touring the ship.

Gibraltar Tourist Board CEO, Kevin Bossino, said: ‘We are thrilled and honoured to be part of the prestigious Queen Anne's maiden season, further evidence of Cunard’s continued commitment to Gibraltar. The GTB is proud of Gibraltar’s well-deserved reputation as a jewel in the Mediterranean.’



