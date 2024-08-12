RGP Officer Promoted to Sergeant

Written by YGTV Team on 12 August 2024 .

A Royal Gibraltar Police officer has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant today.

Detective Constable Jeremy Wyatt was selected after recommendations were madeby a Promotion Board, which consisted of representatives from the Royal GibraltarPolice, HM Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Police Authority.

The Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger announced the news this morning.



Jeremy, 34, joined the RGP in 2017 and worked as a uniformed Response Team officer until joining the Economic Crime Unit, where he has worked for the past four years.

The dad of two is also a Licensed Search Officer and a Project Servator Officer.



Commissioner Richard Ullger, said: “I’d like to congratulate Jeremy in his well-deserved promotion. I’d like to encourage all officers to continue to work hard towards developing themselves for future promotions.”

