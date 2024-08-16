Gibraltar National Day 2024 - Rock Concert

Written by YGTV Team on 16 August 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) have announced that this year’s National Day Rock Concert will take place on Tuesday 10th September 2024 at 9pm at Casemates Square.

A statement from the SDGG follows below:

The concert is being organised on behalf of the SDGG by Jensen Callejon.

It will feature performances from Dead City Radio, Bob & The Boys, TCB, Cedar and Gabriel Moreno & The Quivering Poets.

Commenting on the event, an SDGG spokesperson said:

‘We are very pleased with the fantastic programme that has been produced by Jensen Callejon and his team.

We are confident that most musical tastes will be catered for and everyone in the community will once again enjoy an excellent evening’s entertainment!’





