Electronic Patient Assessment Questionnaire (ePAQ)

Written by YGTV Team on 16 August 2024 .

The GHA have developed and validated a secure, online questionnaire called ePAQ (Electronic Patient Assessment Questionnaire Pre-operative) that allows patients to carry out their initial pre-operative assessment online.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The GHA is always looking at implementing smarter working practices and has developed and validated a secure, online questionnaire called ePAQ (Electronic Patient Assessment Questionnaire Pre-operative) that allows patients to carry out their initial pre-operative assessment online.

The ePAQ is available via a QR Code and will be on the new GHA Preoperative Assessment website. It will also be available in paper format for those not able to fill out the questionnaire online. It will be necessary to fill out this questionnaire before being assessed as ‘fit for surgery’ and given an elective surgical operation date. However, for those patients who have any difficulties completing this online questionnaire, Pre-Assessment Staff will be available to assist. It must be emphasised that by using the ePAQ and ensuring patients are fit for surgery the number of cancellations close to the surgical date will be significantly reduced.

This will also free up time for pre-assessment nurses to see more patients, give more time for patients to optimise themselves, help other specialities by giving them more time to prepare patients for surgery and ensure the patients are in the best condition possible pre-surgery.

Consultant Anaesthetist, Dr Richard Roberts, said: “The use of the ePAQ and website provides patients with information about their anaesthetic surgical procedures, reduces last minute cancellations and improves the efficiency within Theatres so we can operate on more patients and reduce waiting lists. By optimising patients and encouraging improvements in their lifestyles such as stopping smoking, exercising more, reducing weight and ensuring their chronic diseases are better controlled, we can reduce complications and improve their recovery.”

Clinical Nurse Specialist, Trudy Rios, explained: “As a Pre-operative Assessment Nurse Specialist, I’m pleased to highlight how the new ePAQ system will benefit our patients. This user-friendly online tool allows you to complete your pre-operative assessment at home, making the process more convenient and accessible. By providing important health information early, we can better prepare you for surgery, reducing the risk of last-minute cancellations and helping to ensure a smoother surgical journey. Our aim is to support you in being in the best possible condition for your procedure, ultimately leading to a quicker recovery and a better overall experience.”

GHA Director General, Mr Kevin McGee OBE IPFA, said: “The introduction of the ePAQ system marks an important step forward in improving patient care and convenience. This new online tool allows patients to complete their pre-operative assessment from home, at a time that suits them best. By sharing their health information early, we can work together to ensure that we are fully prepared for surgery, which helps to minimise the risk of last-minute cancellations and disruptions.”

Minister for Health, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, added: “With ePAQ, the GHA is aiming to make the entire surgical process smoother and more efficient, allowing them to focus on what matters most – patients’ health and well-being. By being proactive in patient care, the GHA will be better positioned for successful surgery and quicker recovery, ultimately enhancing patients’

overall experiences and outcomes. I would like to thank everyone involved in this process which, I am sure, will be greatly appreciated by our service users.”





