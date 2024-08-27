GSD questions Upper Rock nature reserve expression of interest

Written by YGTV Team on 27 August 2024 .

The GSD has said that it is unclear what the Government’s thinking is behind the expression of interest it has issued in respect of the Upper Rock which it says “smacks of a wholesale privatisation as a tourist destination.”

A statement continued: “The detail of the document suggests that this is a significant contract as it relates not just to the (as it describes) ‘improvement’ of sites but also the provision of (as it further describes) ‘new services’ without detailing what these are. The list of sites identified is hugely extensive, from the Med Steps to Apes’ Den, Princess Caroline’s Battery and what it describes as ‘other sites…in or in the vicinity of the wider Gibraltar Nature Reserve’, therefore widening the scope in an undetermined way.

“The GSD questions why:

(i) this move was not referred to at all by the Ministers for the Environment or Tourism in their recent budget addresses;

(ii) responses are directed to the Ministry for the environment and not the department responsible for procurement; and

(iii) such a short period of time has been allowed for proposals to be submitted?

“It is very odd that the Government seems to be dealing with what is a significant private sector investment in one of Gibraltar’s largest assets in what appears to be such an ‘under-the-radar’ manner. It seems that they want this to escape people’s attention as was evident also by the very limited advert which was published without any accompanying government press release.

“The GSD then has other, wider concerns about transparency should a contract be awarded. It expects that full detail of who has been awarded the contract, the price and details of any ‘third parties’ as the expressions of interest is envisaging may be involved will be disclosed.

“This initiative must be seen in light of the already significant direct expenditure to the tune of almost £6.85 M which is spent annually on upper rock tourist sites and was approved barely just over a month ago at the last budget session. This does not include the further almost £1.4M spent on the Knightsfield Holdings contract which also covers sites such as the Moorish Castle which is in a state of disrepair. It begs the legitimate question whether this is an admission by the government that the sites are in a poor state as has been raised by the GSD on many occasions in the past. It further raises the issue as to what the government’s plans are in connection with the staff it currently employs to run these sites.” said Damon Bossino.