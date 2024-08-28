  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

National Celebrations: ‘Our Gibraltar’ Competition Results

The ‘Our Gibraltar’ annual exhibition was opened by Minister Christian Santos yesterday at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery. 

A statement from GCS follows below:

The event has been organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Self  Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), and in association with the Fine Arts Association  and the Gibraltar Photographic Society.  

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP opened the exhibition on  Tuesday 27th August 2024. 

A panel of judges consisting of Jim Crone, Ruth Massias Greenberg and Naomi Martinez  judged the competition.  

 

The Prize winners this year are: 

 

The Ministry of Culture Award - £1500  

Derek Duarte ‘Always a part of us’ 

 

The Our Gibraltar Art Award – Painting, Drawing, Prints, Digital Painting and Sculptures

1st Prize - £750  

  • Leslie Gaduzo ‘Where is my Rock’

2nd Prize £250  

  • Caroline Canessa ‘The Kasbar’, Calle Comedia -

 

The Our Gibraltar Photography Award – Photographs and Digital Work

1st Prize - £750  

  • Stephen Perera ‘La azotea’ 

2nd Prize - £250  

  • Stephen Hermida ‘Under Royal Patronage’ 

 

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ certificates: 

Stephen Hermida ‘Innocent Steps’ 

Karl Ullger ‘Prince Edward’s Gate’ 

Matthew Francis Bosano ‘100% Llanito’ 

Phoebe Noble ‘Eastern Beach’ 

Michele Stagnetto ‘Rock Aquatint’ 

Chris-Anne Alcantara ‘3 City Mill Lane’ 

The Exhibition is open to the public from Wednesday 28th August 2024 to Friday 6th  September 2024, weekdays 10am to 4pm and Saturday 10am to 1.30pm.



