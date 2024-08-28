National Celebrations: ‘Our Gibraltar’ Competition Results

28 August 2024

The ‘Our Gibraltar’ annual exhibition was opened by Minister Christian Santos yesterday at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The event has been organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), and in association with the Fine Arts Association and the Gibraltar Photographic Society.

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP opened the exhibition on Tuesday 27th August 2024.

A panel of judges consisting of Jim Crone, Ruth Massias Greenberg and Naomi Martinez judged the competition.

The Prize winners this year are:

The Ministry of Culture Award - £1500

Derek Duarte ‘Always a part of us’

The Our Gibraltar Art Award – Painting, Drawing, Prints, Digital Painting and Sculptures

1st Prize - £750

Leslie Gaduzo ‘Where is my Rock’

2nd Prize £250

Caroline Canessa ‘The Kasbar’, Calle Comedia -

The Our Gibraltar Photography Award – Photographs and Digital Work

1st Prize - £750

Stephen Perera ‘La azotea’

2nd Prize - £250

Stephen Hermida ‘Under Royal Patronage’

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ certificates:

Stephen Hermida ‘Innocent Steps’

Karl Ullger ‘Prince Edward’s Gate’

Matthew Francis Bosano ‘100% Llanito’

Phoebe Noble ‘Eastern Beach’

Michele Stagnetto ‘Rock Aquatint’

Chris-Anne Alcantara ‘3 City Mill Lane’

The Exhibition is open to the public from Wednesday 28th August 2024 to Friday 6th September 2024, weekdays 10am to 4pm and Saturday 10am to 1.30pm.





