Signing of the National Day Banner

Written by YGTV Team on 30 August 2024 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) says it would like to invite all Gibraltarians to sign the National Day Banner. The group says this is a traditional part of Gibraltar’s National Day celebrations and "serves as an expression of our unity of purpose as a people."

The SDGG will be manning a stand at Casemates as from Monday 2nd to Wednesday 4th September from 10am to 1pm.

A statement ended: "The SDGG earnestly calls on all Gibraltarians to come and sign the banner which will then feature prominently on the National Day stage on Tuesday 10th September, during the political rally and other festivities."