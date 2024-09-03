SDGG Thanks Residents For Understanding and Cooperation During Fair

Written by YGTV Team on 03 September 2024 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) has thanked all residents of Midtown, Mid-Harbours Estate, Edinburgh Estate, Queensway, Line Wall Road and surrounding areas for their “understanding and corporation” during the period of the fair, given the increase in sound levels.

Fortunato Azzopardi of the SDGG said, ‘We thank everyone who lives in the vicinity of the fairground because we understand the disruption and inconvenience the noise levels can cause throughout the festivities. We thank them for their support and understanding’.

The SDGG would also like thank Gibraltar Cultural Services, all Government Departments and sub-contractors who have made this year’s Fair a resounding success.