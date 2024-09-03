CM To Meet with new Foreign Secretary

Written by YGTV Team on 03 September 2024 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia leave for London today for a meeting with the new Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

This will be the first face to face formal contact with the new UK Government since the general election. The Chief Minister has already spoken to Mr Lammy by telephone.

The Attorney General Michael Llamas is already in London and will join the meeting. Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia return to Gibraltar on Thursday.