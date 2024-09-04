Heritage Trust 2025 Calendar Launched

Written by YGTV Team on 04 September 2024 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has announced the sale launch of its 2025 Calendar.

A statement continued: “This year’s calendar theme focuses on ‘Places in Time’ and is illustrated by vintage Gibraltar Picture Postcards. The order of images takes us on a journey from the northern to the southern end of the Rock starting at Landport Gate and ending at Europa Point in the late 19th and early 20th century. Each image is accompanied by a short historical note on the featured view. We hope that the calendar will bring enjoyment all year round, through the discovery of our history.

“The Trust would like to thank Roy Clinton for the use of postcards in his collection.

“By purchasing this calendar you are helping the Gibraltar Heritage Trust to continue its work for the preservation of our heritage and stories from our past.

“Numbers are limited and calendars often sell quickly, so make sure you get your copy early to avoid disappointment.

"Calendars will be sold at £9.00 from the Main Guard shop or online https://gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi/ (£8.00 for members upon presentation of a valid membership card).”