Call for Entries: Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize, Gibraltar 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2024 .

The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) is thrilled to announce that entries are now open for the 2024 edition of the Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize in Gibraltar. Now in its fourth year, this prestigious annual award celebrates the remarkable artistic talent of secondary school students, while also promoting the importance of art education within the school system.

Secondary school art students in Gibraltar, aged 11-18, are invited to submit their artwork online by the deadline of 11 October. From these submissions, a panel of judges will select 20 artworks to be showcased in the Finalists' Exhibition, scheduled to take place on 18 November at XAPO Bank, Gibraltar.

With support for the arts being more vital than ever, SAF Gibraltar (registered charity 337) extends its gratitude to Simmons Gainsford Group as the gold sponsor, XAPO as the venue partner, and other supporters including Fortress House, Image Graphics, Schroders, and Gibraltar Cultural Services.

"We are proud to be the lead sponsor of the Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize in Gibraltar this year. This award is a significant opportunity for the local community to celebrate the talents of Gibraltar’s students and to underscore the importance of art in education," said Paul Wharton, Senior Partner (Gibraltar) at Simmons Gainsford Group.

Three prizes will be awarded to three students: the Judge’s Prize, which includes a trophy and £800 for the winning student and £2,000 for their school's art department; the Public Vote Prize, which offers a trophy and £400 to the winning student and £1,000 to their school; and the Simmons Gainsford Prize, granting £250 to both the student and their school.

Where possible, the 20 shortlisted artworks will be available for purchase through a silent auction, with proceeds evenly split between the student artists and local not-for-profit programs supported by SAF. Emphasising the therapeutic benefits of art, SAF's initiatives also focus on charitable support for programs that provide children with access to enriching artistic experiences.

This year’s judging panel, participating voluntarily, features notable figures such as Monica Popham, a Gibraltar-born artist and recent winner of Landscape Artist of the Year; Henry Little, Director of Fortress House, a new art gallery set to open in Gibraltar in 2026; Magda Belloti, Gallerist & Curator; and Howard Bilton, Founder and Chairman of SAF.

SAF operates 12 Student Prizes globally, with the first launched in 2012 in Hong Kong, followed by others in Guernsey, Bahrain, Singapore, Mauritius, Portugal, the Isle of Man, Malta and Gozo, London, Gibraltar, Chester (UK), and Cyprus. Winners of the Gibraltar prizes (Judge’s and Public) will automatically qualify for the annual SAF Global Students Prize, offering a platform for international exposure and cultural exchange. The global winners will be announced in the first quarter of 2024.

Students not enrolled in mainstream education are also encouraged to participate. For entry info, visit: SovereignArtFoundation.com

Sovereign Gibraltar, a significant local employer with over 125 staff, supports Gibraltar's growth and sustainability through a range of professional services including trustee, director, company and trust management, pensions, tax, and insurance.