Gibraltar National Mint Releases Collectors' 50p Coin

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2024 .

The Gibraltar National Mint has announced that as part of its celebration of National Week and in the context of the recent anniversary of the capture of Gibraltar in August 1704, it is introducing a coin collector’s item.

The coin design features Admiral Sir George Rooke, with the crest of Gibraltar featured on the obverse. The design’s inscription reads “320th ANNIVERSARY OF BRITISH GIBRALTAR, 1704-2024”.

A statement continued: “The commemorative coin is limited to a total inventory of several thousand – 1,320 — of which will be arranged in a presentation packs similar to the packs for the Christmas coin that have proved so popular over the years. The figure of 1,320 reflects the 320 years of the existence of our nation.

“It is intended to repeat the commemorative coin every year in future. The presentation packs will be increased to 1,321 next year when we celebrate our 321st anniversary and so on in subsequent years.

“The coins will be released by the Hon. Minister Sir Joe Bossano and will be strictly limited to the 1,320 presentation packs and circulating 50 pence coins.

“The individual coins will be available at the Treasury for purchase by members of the public. The coins will be priced at £5 each, and the presentation packs will be priced at £11 each.

“Additionally, the charity Gibraltar Community Care will be gifting one coin free of charge to every recipient of the Household Cost Allowance (H.C.A.). These coins have been purchased from the National Mint by the charity Gibraltar Community Initiatives and donated to Community Care.”