No Change to Gibraltar’s Threat Level

Written by YGTV Team on 12 September 2024 .

His Excellency the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, and the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, co-chaired a meeting of The Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC) today. The Deputy Chief Minister, the Hon Dr Joseph Garcia, and the Minister for Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon, also attended the meeting. This was the Governor’s first meeting of the GCC since arriving in June of this year.

The GCC discussed the current security situation with particular emphasis being paid to the wider impacts resulting from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and war in Ukraine. Recent terrorist activities in Europe and the neighbouring region were also discussed, as was the threat from cyber attacks. The GCC reviewed all local current security and civil contingencies arrangements. The GCC assessed that there was no change to the current MODERATE terrorism threat level, with an attack remaining possible but not likely. There was no specific intelligence to suggest a direct threat to Gibraltar.

Both the Governor and the Chief Minister commended Gibraltar’s Emergency Services and wider Law Enforcement Agencies on their ongoing work to keep our community safe, especially during recent high profile events including National Day.

As ever, the GCC asks the public to remain vigilant and to report any security and law enforcement concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.