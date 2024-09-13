  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Gibraltar 20th Annual Clean-up Campaign

Written by YGTV Team on .

 

The ESG have announced the 20th annual Clean up the World will take place on Saturday 28th September. 

A statement from the ESG follows below:

Given the enthusiastic and positive response from the community, organisers expect a lot  to be achieved this year in terms of raising awareness of littering issues, liberation of more secluded habitats from longstanding waste and, as always, reminders on how we need to  better protect our living environment from harmful waste. This includes how we behave  

as a community year round and how we progress on managing issues and improving  facilities. 

"Gibraltar is growing so fast and therefore waste levels too, pressing the urgent need for a  modern waste handling facility that can maximise recycling and process waste to the best  standards possible. We hope the tender for this plant will be awarded in 2024," says a  spokesperson for the campaign. "Naturally we are also concerned about enforcement of  littering laws and flytipping and preventative measures which, we believe, must be  stepped up. These issues are highlighted during this campaign." 

Tonight sees a team leader meeting at ESG base at WF to review logistics for the 30  plus teams and as many sites, tackled by around 600 volunteers. 

Projects include restoration of habitat, boat access sites, and a strong combined  contingent of divers underpinning an extraordinary day of Gibraltar wide action that  shows our community cares deeply about civic pride and our living environment. The  numbers involved means that difficult to access areas are given a thorough clean ahead of  winter storms that would otherwise drive a lot of plastic waste into the sea via storm  drains or flushed out from revetments. 

"We are so grateful to the community for supporting the Clean up and look forward to a  very positive day for the environment. While individuals can email to sign up we have  most areas covered already and thus wont be taking on any more teams at the moment.  Should this change, as there are still 2 weeks to go, we shall put out a call in the media,"  said a spokesperson.

 



share with Whatsapp