Gibraltar 20th Annual Clean-up Campaign

Written by YGTV Team on 13 September 2024 .

The ESG have announced the 20th annual Clean up the World will take place on Saturday 28th September.

A statement from the ESG follows below:

Given the enthusiastic and positive response from the community, organisers expect a lot to be achieved this year in terms of raising awareness of littering issues, liberation of more secluded habitats from longstanding waste and, as always, reminders on how we need to better protect our living environment from harmful waste. This includes how we behave

as a community year round and how we progress on managing issues and improving facilities.

"Gibraltar is growing so fast and therefore waste levels too, pressing the urgent need for a modern waste handling facility that can maximise recycling and process waste to the best standards possible. We hope the tender for this plant will be awarded in 2024," says a spokesperson for the campaign. "Naturally we are also concerned about enforcement of littering laws and flytipping and preventative measures which, we believe, must be stepped up. These issues are highlighted during this campaign."

Tonight sees a team leader meeting at ESG base at WF to review logistics for the 30 plus teams and as many sites, tackled by around 600 volunteers.

Projects include restoration of habitat, boat access sites, and a strong combined contingent of divers underpinning an extraordinary day of Gibraltar wide action that shows our community cares deeply about civic pride and our living environment. The numbers involved means that difficult to access areas are given a thorough clean ahead of winter storms that would otherwise drive a lot of plastic waste into the sea via storm drains or flushed out from revetments.

"We are so grateful to the community for supporting the Clean up and look forward to a very positive day for the environment. While individuals can email to sign up we have most areas covered already and thus wont be taking on any more teams at the moment. Should this change, as there are still 2 weeks to go, we shall put out a call in the media," said a spokesperson.






