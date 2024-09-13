Cross-Frontier Group Calls For Governments To Take Responsibility And Demands An Urgent Agreement

The Cross-Frontier Group have issued a statement reiterating its call for an agreement on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the EU.

A statement from the Cross-Frontier Group follows below:

The Group reiterates the unrest caused by prolongation of the permanent state of uncertainty over the lack of any agreement on the Treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the EU.

The business and trade union organizations that make up the Cross-Frontier Group have repeated their concern over the lack of progress in the negotiations on the Treaty aimed at regulating the future relationship between Gibraltar and the European Union, given its repercussions on the economic and social relationships between both communities.

In this regard, the Cross-Frontier Group has called on the negotiating parties to show political leadership and arrive at an agreement that addresses the needs of both communities.

According to these representative organizations, the uncertainty that has affected this zone for such a long period is unacceptable and they warn of the disastrous consequences that a no-deal outcome in the negotiation process could bring.

“We fail to understand how, after the framework agreement was reached in the New Year’s Eve Agreement, political leaders are still unable to sign a treaty that provides future certainty for both the Campo de Gibraltar and Gibraltar,” reiterated the Cross-Frontier Group.

The Group has welcomed statements of goodwill repeatedly made by representatives of each of the negotiating parties, but they reiterate their demand to end this precarious situation with an agreement that eliminates passport controls at the frontier, allows for the development of the long-promised Zone of Shared Prosperity and encourages good neighbourly relations.

Finally, the organizations that make up the Cross-Frontier Group reaffirm their belief that any no-deal scenario would be devastating for citizens of the Campo de Gibraltar and Gibraltar, and the negotiators should take responsibility for what would essentially represent a massive political failure on their part.

It is important to note that the Cross-Frontier Group is composed of trade union and business organizations from Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar, including the Chamber of Commerce, the GGCA, the GSFB, the GTA/NASUWT, Unite the Union, the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of the Province of Cádiz, APYMEL, Comisiones Obreros, UGT and the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Navigation of the Campo de Gibraltar.





