Battle Of Britain Memorial Service

Written by YGTV Team on 17 September 2024 .

Last Sunday, the Royal Air Force commemorated the 84th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

On this historic day in 1940, the RAF held out against the relentless waves of axis aircraft over Britain, repelling the Nazi invasion of Great Britain.

By the end of the 3 month battle, nearly 2,000 axis aircraft had been shot down by the RAF with Winston Churchill famously remarking that: “This was their finest hour”.

Following the Battle, the allied powers took the upper hand by mounting a counter offensive, invading occupied France, and taking the war back to Germany. In Gibraltar, the anniversary was celebrated by RAF and tri-service personnel alike at The King’s Chapel.

Both senior and junior ranks from across British Forces Gibraltar gathered to commemorate all those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Over 25 service personnel were in attendance with family and friends in tow giving a warm and unified atmosphere.

No 2 Overseas Sqn, RAF Air Cadets Sqn bore the RAF ensign and Father Danny Hernandez led the service with readings given by Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Guy, Wing Commander (Wg Cdr) Harvey, Corporal (Cpl) Summers and Cpl Davies.

The service concluded with the Royal Gibraltar Band providing a bugler to perform ‘The Last Post.’

RAF Gibraltar’s Station Commander, Wg Cdr Harvey, said of the service: “This weekend’s service was a fitting tribute to the remarkable men and women from across the Armed Forces of the UK, the Commonwealth and other nations, who gave their lives in the fight against tyranny.”



