GFIU Hosts Strategic Meeting with Public Private Partnership

Written by YGTV Team on 20 September 2024 .

This week, the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit (GFIU) held a strategic meeting with the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) called the Financial Liaison and Intelligence Network (FLINT), which comprises of the local Banking sector, Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, Royal Gibraltar Police and HM Customs.

During the meeting they welcomed Mr Andrew Mackay CAMS CCI, an expert in financial crime from the Centre for Finance and Security (CFS) at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI). Mr Mackay delivered an insightful presentation on the challenges that financial institutions such as banks face in countering terrorist financing. His talk highlighted the importance of honest and transparent information exchange within a PPP environment such as FLINT, which has quickly become a cornerstone of Gibraltar’s efforts to combat financial crime.

In addition, Minister Feetham took time from his busy schedule to meet with FLINT partners and had a brief but useful discussion with local bank representatives on the value of PPPs.

Mr Edgar Lopez, Director of the GFIU, said: “Our partnership with RUSI continues to provide invaluable benefits, including access to cutting-edge research in the field of financial crime, and the opportunity to access experts such as Mr Mackay. We remain committed to enhancing our strategies for combating financial crime and strengthening our cooperation with the private sector.”

Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, said: “It was a pleasure to attend my first FLINT meeting and to better understand the value of having such a partnership. My Ministry welcomes these initiatives and it’s good to see RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security visiting Gibraltar and providing the latest updates in current global financial threats to both public and private sector bodies.”