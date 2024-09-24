  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Three Recruits Attending Army Foundation College At Harrogate

Written by YGTV Team on .

Three new recruits were sworn in this week and took the first steps of their military career at a ceremony held at Battalion Headquarters in Devil’s Tower Camp, witnessed by family members.  

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The recruits will shortly be flying to the UK to attend basic training at the Army Foundation  College (AFC) based in Harrogate.  

The Army Training Regiment is the only junior entry basic training establishment in the  British Army and has been an initial training establishment since 1947 when it was originally  used as the Royal Signals Apprenticeship School.  

The college plays a vital role in providing basic military training and developing future  leadership as it offers a mix of military training, personal development, and education for  under 19’s that provide them with skills to succeed in the Armed Forces, and their lives  beyond the military. 

Over the next 11 months, the junior soldiers will be based at AFC Harrogate and will  undergo rigorous training to prepare them for successful careers in the Royal Gibraltar  Regiment.  



share with Whatsapp