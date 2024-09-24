Three Recruits Attending Army Foundation College At Harrogate

Written by YGTV Team on 24 September 2024 .

Three new recruits were sworn in this week and took the first steps of their military career at a ceremony held at Battalion Headquarters in Devil’s Tower Camp, witnessed by family members.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The recruits will shortly be flying to the UK to attend basic training at the Army Foundation College (AFC) based in Harrogate.

The Army Training Regiment is the only junior entry basic training establishment in the British Army and has been an initial training establishment since 1947 when it was originally used as the Royal Signals Apprenticeship School.

The college plays a vital role in providing basic military training and developing future leadership as it offers a mix of military training, personal development, and education for under 19’s that provide them with skills to succeed in the Armed Forces, and their lives beyond the military.

Over the next 11 months, the junior soldiers will be based at AFC Harrogate and will undergo rigorous training to prepare them for successful careers in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.





