Cancer Relief Gibraltar Annual Coffee Morning

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2024 .

Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s Annual Coffee Morning will take place on 27th September at the Calpe Rowing Club, starting at 10am.

A statement from Cancer Relief Gibraltar follows below:

Come and enjoy a cup of coffee, delicious treats, and good company – all in support of local cancer patients and their families. The event will be held at the Calpe Rowing Club, starting at 10 AM, providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere to relax, chat, and contribute to a worthy cause.

Moreover, the following establishment is holding the Coffee Morning in aid of Cancer Relief as part of the Cancer Relief’s Coffee Morning:

Sacarello's

Risso's Daily

Europa Point Cafe

Queens Picturehouse

Piece of Cake Bakery

All funds raised during the Coffee Morning will go towards supporting Cancer Relief, helping to provide essential services for those affected by cancer in our community. Whether you’re a coffee enthusiast or simply looking for a friendly way to make a difference, we would love to have you join us.

Event Details:

Date: 27th September 2024

Time: 10 AM – 2 PM

Location: Calpe Rowing Club Restaurant

If you would like to host your own Coffee Morning or become one of the participating establishments, please contact Cancer Relief Gibraltar on the details below or via Cancer Relief Gibraltar social media.

Come along, meet friends new and old, and raise your mug to a great cause. Together, we can make a meaningful impact for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

For more information, please contact:

The Fundraising Team

Call: 200 42392

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

WhatsApp: 540 75968





