Unite Members Vote Unanimously For Industrial Action At ERS Catering Department

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2024 .

Unite the Union has announced that members in the ERS Catering Department have voted 100% in favour of industrial action, following concerns raised about the “treatment of one of their colleagues and ongoing issues surrounding the Catering Manager role”.

A statement from Unite follows below:

The ballot, called in response to these matters, has resulted in a strong mandate for both Strike Action and Action Short of Strike.

Unite has formally declared a trade dispute with the GHA/ERS, and industrial action has commenced, members have started wearing Unite-branded t-shirts and polo shirts. Further action, if necessary, will be communicated in due course, as discussions with shop stewards and members are ongoing.

Unite wishes to seek an amicable resolution to the dispute and as such remains open to discussions with the GHA/ERS.





