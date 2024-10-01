Card Payments to be accepted on GBCL Buses

Written by YGTV Team on 01 October 2024 .

The Ministry of Transport has announced the introduction of card payment facilities on Gibraltar Bus Company Limited buses as from next week.

This week, passengers may see this facility available on some bus routes as it is being trialled with final checks and testing being carried out to ensure a smooth rollout.

GBCL staff have been undergoing training since last week on how to use these machines along with the administrative work required.

The Minister for Transport, Prof John Cortes, said: “This is one more step in improving our bus service, and especially at making payment possible for visitors who will often not have the exact cash available, which has been required up to now”.