Lathbury Sports Complex Swimming Pool – Extension Of Opening Times

Written on 02 February 2024 .

The opening hours for the Lathbury Sports Complex Swimming Pool will be extended as from Saturday 3rd February from 7.30am to 10.30pm.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) is pleased to announce that as a result of the increased demand in the service, the opening hours for the Lathbury Sports Complex Swimming Pool will be extended as from Saturday 3rd February, 2024.

The Lathbury pool complex and facilities will now be opening from 7.30am to 10.30pm from Monday to Sunday. This will see an increase to the number of hours available for public use.

The GSLA has also recruited and trained seven new lifeguards to add to the Pool Complex Team. These individuals have undergone an intense recruitment and training process over the past two months to be prepared for any eventuality.

The schedule for use will be issued soon and will be posted on the GSLA website www.gsla.gi and all GSLA social media pages. Members of the public wishing to use the service can book allocations by calling 20071922 or attending the counters in person at either of the GSLA Pool Complexes. In addition, users can also use the online booking system, please liaise with Pool Staff who will directly assist you and register you on our booking application.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, has expressed his delight at the news, adding that: “It was important that we maximised use of the new world class facilities. However, to do so recruitment was unavoidable and something I advocated for strongly. In this way we offer the public greater use of the facilities and have managed to offer those successful in the selection process the opportunity to embark on a career in an excellent organisation. My thanks to all those involved”.





