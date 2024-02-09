Justin Hewitt Snd Craig Galliano Sign With Shot Darts

The Gibraltar Darts Association have congratulated Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano on their recent signing with Shot Darts.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

The Gibraltar Darts Association extends its heartfelt congratulations to Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano on their recent signing with Shot Darts, a leading darts merchandise brand globally. Notably, Shot Darts boasts the esteemed presence of the 2023 World Darts Champion, Michael Smith, within its team. Justin and Craig express their gratitude to their manager, Mark Pritchard of Darting Promotions, for facilitating this significant opportunity.