Tyrone Buttigieg Beats Opponent With First KO Win

Written on 11 March 2024 .

Gibraltarian boxer Tyrone Buttigieg beat his opponent on Saturday night with his first KO win as a professional boxer.

This was Tyrone’s fourth professional fight and his fourth successive win. The event took place at the Casino Admiral in San Roque against Jan Gorol from the Czech Republic who had a positive record under his belt and had managed to earn all his wins by KO.

Tyrone says his opponent “definitely posed a threat as he possessed loads of power.” Tyrone talked us through his fight: “We started the bout with caution and slowly went evolving as the minutes and rounds passed by, growing in confidence and increasing in dominance round by round.

"By the end of round three I had him hurt only just before the bell saved him. I started the fourth round with intentions of building from where we left. Indeed the first knockdown came, although he managed to beat the count. The bout continued but it only took one more clean left hook to the chin causing him to fall again, this time he couldn't get up in time to beat the count.”

Tyrone’s next fight should be on the 8th June on a scheduled eight rounder against an opponent to be confirmed.

Pic: Neil Wilson