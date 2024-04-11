2023 GBC Sports Awards

Written on 11 April 2024 .

The 2023 GBC Sports Awards were held live from The John Mackintosh Hall in front of representatives the Rock’s sporting fraternity . The annual ceremony aims to recognise and celebrate the achievements of Gibraltar’s sportsmen and women.

A statement from GBC follows below:

There were 6 Awards on the night and were met with eager anticipation.

- Junior Team of the Year 2023.

The first award went to Calpe’s Junior Rowers who had a stellar season both home and abroad highlighted with several gold medals claimed at the Junior British Rowing Championships last Summer. Rowing has featured heavily in this category featuring as winners in 8 previous years.

- Junior Sports Person of the Year 2023.

Young Darts player Nico Bado has steadily progressed through the ranks claiming wins both at junior and senior level. Nico claimed all junior ranking events in 2023 and represented Gibraltar on the international stage including the JDC World Championships held on the Rock.

- Unsung Hero.

This award recognises the hard work and dedication for those people that tend to go under the radar of sports but with whom sports would simply not tick.

This year Richard Manning was the recipient for his input into the local football scene over the past 40 years whether it be as a player, coach or official both on and off the pitch. He was instrumental in Gibraltar’s successful bid to become members of UEFA and subsequently FIFA, he also saw Gibraltar move from amateur to professional era. Never far from the pitch and always willing to lend a hand, Richard a true ‘Unsung Hero’.

- Senior Team of the year 2023.

The women s Cycling team of Olivia Lett, Elaine Pratts & Natalia Nuñez to the Island Games in Guernsey last summer by storm. The trio claimed Gold, Silver & Bronze in the Team events against tough opposition including professional cyclists, a truly remarkable feat.

- Lifetime Achievement Award.

The recipient for this year was Annie Risso the face of Special Olympics in Gibraltar. Annie has been at the forefront of the movement both home and abroad since the 80’s and her determination and strength has seen the movement blossom and become an accepted Sport and activity for hundreds over the years. In an emotional video, tributes were made by athletes, coaches and officials including Tim Shriver Chairperson of the board of Special Olympics International.















- Sports Person of Year 2023.

In an outstanding group of Gibraltar’s elite athletes consisting of; Golfer Sebastian Desoisa, Swimmer Asia Kent, Cyclist Olivia Lett, Hockey Goalkeeper Joe Borg and rower Jack Prior, it was Jack who followed up last year’s win claiming the award back-to-back for his continued achievements abroad.

Jack claimed another win at the Henley Royal Regatta for his Oxford Brookes team before rounding off the year with his first success for Team GB senior squad in the prestigious Netz International Cup, he also broke countless local Ergo meter records just for good measure.

GBC would like to thank Gibtelecom for its continued support, and donating all monies raised from the phone lines to the Open Day Fund, and all those who called and placed their vote, £1059 was raised.

The Sports team are grateful for all the support they receive from the Sporting community throughout the year and look forward to reporting on an exciting 2024.





