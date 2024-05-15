Local Hockey Clubs In European Action

As is now traditional Gibraltar’s top hockey teams are involved in European action at this time of year.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Grammarians HC have travelled to Konya, Turkey to participate in the EuroHockeyClubChallenge I where they have been drawn in Pool B and will initially face opposition from Italy, Turkey and Hungary.

Europa FC Women’s Hockey Club have also travelled and will be in Brzeziny, Poland this coming weekend for the EuroHockey Club Challenge II Women 2024. They will face teams from Croatia, Turkey, and Sweden in the group stage.

Finally, Eagles HC will be hosting the EuroHockeyClubChallenge II at the Bayside Sports Complex, Hockey Pitches. Facing opposition from Malta, Hungary, and Norway they hope to emulate their recent successes as hosts which has catapulted Gibraltar into Challenge I

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, said: “I wish all three teams all the best in the upcoming competitions. I am sure that they will be worthy ambassadors for Gibraltar both on and off the field. I am unfortunately away on official business and will not be able to attend any of the matches held locally butI have no doubt that EaglesHCand their fantastic volunteers together with the assistance of my excellent team at the GSLA will put on a great event for those visiting. Best of Gibraltarian luck to all three teams!”





