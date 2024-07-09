GSLA Summer Programme – Pedal Ready

Written on 09 July 2024 .

The Pedal Ready Level 1 Cycling Proficiency Course, will once again be offered as part of the GSLA 2024 summer programme.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This cycling proficiency course is a two-hour course, which is primarily geared for Year 6 children and above. However, younger children can be accommodated, providing they have the minimum skills to ride a bicycle and maintain balance.

The Level 1 course involves mastery and control of the bicycle, in a safe and controlled environment setting, in preparation for real on-road cycling. The session will include Cycling Skills, learning to mount a bicycle correctly and to push off safely, whilst being able to look over your shoulders for dangers, such as traffic and pedestrians. Participants will also learn how to hand signal correctly, by having the confidence to lift a hand off the handle-bars. Emergency braking will also be taught. They will have an understanding as to how a bicycle works, how to maintain it, know the brief safety check to carry out on a bicycle to be able to ensure it is safe to use, and how and when to change gears, if applicable.

The course will also touch upon traffic signs, the Highway code, including the side of the road that they must ride on, and having an understanding of spatial awareness in preparation to riding on a road. At the end of the course, the children will also be able to play some fun games on their bicycles, which involves some of the skills they have learnt in the lesson. A certificate will be presented on completion of this course.

Minister for Transport John Cortes said, “I am very pleased that this has been included in this year’s programme of activities. This is one of the ways in which we want to encourage children to cycle and most importantly, to cycle safely”.

Minister for Sports, Leslie Bruzon, stated, "The GSLA takes great pride in offering a diverse summer programme that includes a wide range of sports. As cycling rapidly becomes a staple form of transport, it is crucial to equip our youth with the necessary skills to cycle safely."

To take part in this course, children must know how to ride a bicycle and attend with a fit for purpose bicycle, which includes working brakes and pumped up tyres. A helmet will also be required to be worn. A waiver form will also need to be signed by parents/guardians, prior to commencement of the course if the child wishes to participate.

The course will be held in the Bayside/ Westside Playground on Monday the 12th and Tuesday the 13th of August 2024, from 9am to 11am. Those wishing to participate should email the Pedal Ready team directly at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.