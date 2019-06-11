ISOLAS Showcases Gibraltar’s Growing DLT Developments

Law firm ISOLAS LLP was once again involved in an exciting month of developments in Gibraltar’s Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) industry.

Last Wednesday saw the last day of the University of Gibraltar’s ‘Professional Certificate of Competence in Blockchain and Smart Contracts’, which partner Joey Garcia participated in on a panel discussion alongside Diego Gutierrez, RSK Labs CEO, following the presentation from group CSO Sergio Lerner.

The course was very well received and follows the University adding the ‘DLT’ module to the Professional Certificate in Gibraltar law, provided by Joey Garcia.

Diego and Joey then participated in a fireside chat at the Startup Grind event at the World Trade Centre, opened by Albert Isola, the Minister for Commerce, thanking RSK for their contribution to the development of the Gibraltar ecosystem.

ISOLAS LLP has also continued to represent Gibraltar’s DLT industry on the global playing field, with Joey speaking at the European Blockchain Convention in Copenhagen last month on the global legal landscape of distributed ledger technology.

Joey spoke at Copenhagen Fintech offices the evening before the event, to the established and growing community in Denmark about some developments in the space. The European event, that started in Barcelona but is now expanding across Europe, brings together more than 500 industry leaders, regulators, politicians, investors, developers, CTOs, lawyers and entrepreneurs within the blockchain scene.

Prior to this, Joey and fellow ISOLAS partner, Jonathan Garcia, attended Consensus 2019 during the NYC Blockchain week. There the group attended a large number of events and working gatherings with groups from around the world seeking to explore developments in Gibraltar

Joey said: “It’s been an honour to represent both ISOLAS and Gibraltar at these events across the world. There is so much scope for growth in this industry and we want to showcase that Gibraltar has been at the forefront in providing sensible regulation to attract companies to Gibraltar to develop both their technology and their global offering, and to operate to the right purpose built standards.”

Top: Joey Garcia (second left) speaking at the European Blockchain Convention in Copenhagen

Bottom: Joey Garcia and Diego Gutierrez, RSK Labs CEO, speaking at Startup Grind