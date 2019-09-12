GRA To Withdraw 629 Mobile Number Range Used By Limba

Written by YGTV Team on 12 September 2019 .

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (GRA) has said that it will be withdrawing the 629 mobile number range used by former Limba customers on Friday 13th March 2020.

In February 2019, Eazi Telecom Ltd, trading as Limba (“Limba”), ceased the provision of mobile telephony services in Gibraltar. Limba customers who had mobile telephone numbers allocated from the “629” mobile number range (“629 Mobile Customers”), have since ported their mobile telephone number(s) to another mobile network operator.

The GRA understands that ex-Limba customers who have ported their Limba numbers to another mobile network operator may encounter problems when callers from outside Gibraltar try to contact them. This is due to the fact that international operators, including those providing roaming services, may try to route calls and text messages through the non-operational Limba switches, as the numbers were originally allocated to Limba by the GRA.

In order to overcome these routing problems which will result in lost calls and text messages for ex-Limba customers, and to rationalise the Gibraltar Numbering Plan, the GRA will be withdrawing the 629 mobile number range on Friday 13th March 2020. This will allow customers using these numbers enough time to change their numbers to those allocated by an alternative mobile network operator.

The GRA therefore recommends 629 Mobile Customers switch to a number provided by their new mobile network operator before the above-mentioned withdrawal date in order to avoid mobile service interruption.

Additionally, under the Gibraltar Numbering Plan, level “6” is designated as the mobile number range for new mobile operators entering the Gibraltar market. The GRA will be withdrawing the level “6” mobile number range shortly and will allocate numbers within level “5” for future mobile services. This decision is based on the technical problems encountered by customers as can be read above, when previous mobile network operators have ceased operations and exited the Gibraltar market.

For further information, please contact the GRA Communications Division on +350 200 74636 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.