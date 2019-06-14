#FreeTheKnee Quiz Raises Over £750 For Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2019 .

The first #FreeTheKnee quiz took place last night in aid of Gibraltar’s Prostate Cancer Support Group. Held in Corks, the quiz raised over £750 for the charity and included the participation of local organisations.

Its fourth consecutive year, the campaign was founded by Nicholas Gomez, Risk Manager from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. Mr Gomez and the Commission’s CEO, Samantha Barrass, agreed on a summer attire of shorts on the condition of donations being made to a charity and, due to its initial male orientation, the Prostate Cancer Support Group was chosen.

Approximately £20,000 has been fundraised for the #FreeTheKnee campaigns collectively and this year is aimed to be bigger than ever with a Bubble Football Olympics next Thursday and the ‘Free The Knee’ day on July 5 still to come.

For more information on #FreeTheKnee 2019 visit @FreeTheKneeGFSC on Facebook or contact the GFSC on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .