Cancer Relief Gibraltar Looking For New Trustees

Written by YGTV Team on 08 October 2019 .

Cancer Relief Gibraltar have announced they are seeking interest from prospective candidates who would like to join their Board of Trustees and contribute to their aim of providing high quality cancer support care services.

A statement follows below:

The role of a trustee, which is unpaid, is to ensure that the charity is well run, solvent, legally compliant, and working towards its charitable purposes. We are therefore seeking applicants from a wide range of backgrounds who could bring a fresh perspective to the Board.

Applications are invited from individuals who wish to join our team. Experience of being a trustee is not essential as successful candidates will undergo induction into the charity’s work and the role of the Board of Trustees.

If you are interested in hearing more about this highly rewarding way of supporting Cancer Relief’s work, please contact Marisa Desoiza on mobile 54002593 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information and to request a candidate pack which explains more about the role including the time commitments involved. Closing dates for applications is Friday 25th October.