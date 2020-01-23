Clubhouse Opens New Premises

Written by YGTV Team on 23 January 2020 .

Clubhouse Gibraltar, the mental health support charity, today opened their new premises at 304A Main Street. The charity says it has now “acquired suitable premises in order to deliver their services in keeping with their mission.”

Clubhouse Gibraltar’s mission is to provide support and opportunities within a structured work ordered day. This allows people recovering from mental health difficulties to participate in their own recovery process which enhances their self-confidence and self-esteem as well as offering freedom from isolation, in an environment that offers hope, respect, dignity and opportunities.

The new premises will now offer facilities to provide three work units: Business and Administration, Hospitality and Charity Shop – The Clubhouse model is a psychosocial model which helps members develop to their full potential by providing meaningful work and training.

Speaking at the opening this afternoon, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “Just coming through the door I could feel that there’s going to be an atmosphere which will feel like coming to a place of repose, a place of peace, a place where you can give that little bit more.”

Emily Adamberry Olivero , Clubhouse CEO, said that she knew about the distress caused by mental illness within her own family and noted that the Clubhouse “filled a void” by creating an environment that provided “respect, hope and dignity”.

About Clubhouse

Clubhouse communities around the world are built upon the belief that every member can recover sufficiently from the effects of mental illness to lead a personally satisfying life. The basic components that the Clubhouse provides are: a work ordered day, employment and education programs, health and wellbeing and housing programs. Clubhouse also provides social, community support and reach-out.

Clubhouse Gibraltar was first registered as charity in June 2011. It is a not for profit organisation, it is self-financing and relies on grants, donations and fund raising to provide effective face to face support in Gibraltar.

Clubhouse Gibraltar was the brainchild of Emily Adamberry Olivero MBE, currently the CEO. Emily has been campaigning for a better quality of life for people affected by mental illness since 1992. In a Clubhouse International Seminar in Florida, US back in 2009 she discovered that the Clubhouse model provided all the support and back up that she had been looking for and much more.

Thanks

The Board, members and staff of Clubhouse Gibraltar would like to thank The Government of Gibraltar for their generous financial support and Gibraltar Joinery and Building Services (JBS) for undertaking and part funding the building and renovation works to the new premises.

Clubhouse Gibraltar would also like to thank the following sponsors, who through their generous contributions have financed the designs, fittings and equipment of the premises:

All the anonymous sponsors, The Alwani Foundation, The Argus Group, Art Risk Solutions, Atlas Builders’ Merchants, Bentley Investments, BetVictor, Casais (Gibraltar) Ltd, Church & Co, EWMS (Environment & Waste Management Services Ltd), The GBC Open Day Charitable Trust, Gibraltar International Bank, Gibtelecom, Hammonds, Hassans, PJ Isolas Foundation, J-Cool, Staff of SG Kleinwort Hambros Bank, Knit Gibraltar, Kusuma Trust, MarocAtlas Gibraltar 4x4, Association of the Rotary Clubs of the Strait of Gibraltar – Rotary Clubs of Ceuta, Gibraltar and Tangier Doyen, Royal Gibraltar Police Charity Committee, S M Seruya Ltd, The Convent Charities Trust, The Beacon Press, The Duke of Edinburgh Cup, The Gibraltar Insurance Institute, William Hill Gibraltar, The William Tilley Lodge of RAOB, The Benatar Family, Blue Door Investments Ltd, The Pass Trust, The Attias and Benamor family, The Dumas Family, Lillian Ferrary, Jinson and Concessa Lima, Pete Yeoman, Nick and Yvonne Page and all those who supported and attended the Gala Ball.

To the Gibraltar Confectionery many thanks for sponsoring and providing the catering for the Official Opening.

Clubhouse Gibraltar would also like to take this opportunity to thank everybody, including the media, Community Care, Community Services, all our volunteers and everybody else, who have supported them over the years in all the different ways including organising events in aid of their charity, sponsoring and providing work placements, attending our Mental Health First Aid Courses, contributing on a monthly basis, donating provisions, on an ongoing basis, public and corporate donations to the charity shop, generous discounts, donations for raffles, providing words of encouragement and so much more.