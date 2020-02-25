Royal Gibraltar Regiment Raises £3000 For Local Charities

Written by YGTV Team on 25 February 2020 .

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) Warrant Officers and Sergeants’ Mess recently hosted a charity quiz night on Thursday 16th January, in aid of GIBSAMS and Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar.

The event raised a grand total of £3,000 pounds, which was divided equally between the two named charities.

A statement follows below:

The success of the night was attributable to the reliable and high profile precision planning that a military command offers. The Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM), Warrant Officer Class 1 Patrick Canepa said: “It is always the Regiment’s mission, and more so that of the Mess I run, to engage with as many community projects that we can. It has been a pleasure for my Mess to host this event . . .” WO Canepa went on to thank all those involved in organising the event and for those attending.

The charity event was followed up by a cheque presentation on 7 February when the RSM took the opportunity to invite the heads of the charity to collect their well-earned donations. He further invited a member of the Gibraltar Torchlight-run organisation to collect a £400 donation from the Mess for the Special Olympics. This money was raised during a separate social event.



