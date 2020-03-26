Government Receives Many Donations From Across The Community

Written by YGTV Team on 26 March 2020 .

The Government has expressed its “deep appreciation” for the many donations being made to the GHA for the provision of medical equipment to combat the Covid 19 pandemic. The Government says these donations are being made from across the community and “demonstrate the coming together of individuals, firms and friends of Gibraltar from further afield at this challenging time.”

Today, the Gaming firm MANSION has made a “substantial donation” which the GHA is currently actively working with to acquire further equipment. The Government says the Gaming sector are an important sector in our economy and their generosity at this moment in time is “most welcome.”

“This is yet another tangible example of how the Gaming sector has become such an important part of our community. My sincere thanks to CEO Karel Manasco and the entire team at Mansion for this most generous support in our time of need,” commented Minister for Gaming Albert Isola.

Fabian Picardo, Chief Minister, said “I will be thanking each and every individual or firm that has supported our efforts to fight this pandemic, as we owe each and every one a debt of gratitude. There is no limit to the generosity of our people and this most substantial donation by Mansion is a great example of our Gaming sector giving back to the community which of course is greatly appreciated.”