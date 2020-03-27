Gibraltar Confectionery Delivers Over 350 Meals To The Elderly

Written by YGTV Team on 27 March 2020 .

The Gibraltar Confectionery has already delivered over 350 meals to the elderly. The initiative will be expanded as from Monday when the local food outlet will also start supporting families in need in Gibraltar.

With the help of St John’s Ambulance, fresh homemade food has been delivered across the Rock straight to the doors of the over 70s, many of whom have been on lockdown for two weeks.

The Gibraltar Confectionery wants to continue to reach out to any vulnerable people over 70 and is urging them to call 200 77544.

Although this initiative is completely self-funded, they’ve set up a Go Fund Me page https://www.gofundme.com/manage/everyonedeservestoeat for anyone wishing to donate. All money raised will go towards buying additional stock and using their current infrastructure to feed even more people as current capacity is limited.