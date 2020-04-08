John Mackintosh Trust To Donate £60,000 To GHA COVID-19 Fund

Written by YGTV Team on 08 April 2020 .

The Board of Governors of the John Mackintosh Trust has announced they are to donate £60,000 to the GHA’s COVID-19 fund.

The members of the Board are the Governor of Gibraltar, His Excellency Nick Pyle, the Bishop of Gibraltar, the Chief Secretary, Darren Grech, and the President of the Jewish Community of Gibraltar, James Levy.

A spokesperson said: "The Board of Governors hope this amount will go some way towards assisting the GHA in its continuing efforts to combat COVID-19. They also wish to thank Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, the GHA, and in particular its frontline staff, for everything that they are doing during this current unprecedented situation."