Bishop Canilla House Support GHA With £550 Donation

Written by YGTV Team on 08 April 2020 .

The residents of the pensioner block Bishop Canilla House have donated £550 to the GHA account for the fight against the Coronavirus, COVID-19.

Minister Linares has personally thanked Chairperson Esperanza Flower for the support and would publicly like to thank the tenants for their solidarity and generosity during this time of need.

The Housing Department would like to remind their tenants, especially the vulnerable and the over 70s the importance of keeping safe, self-isolation and adhering to the Public Health advice.