Kenneth Navas Barristers & Solicitors Take On Sponsored Exercise Challenge For Cancer Relief

Written by YGTV Team on 26 May 2020 .

Kenneth Navas Barristers & Solicitors, together with clients and friends of the Firm, are doing a sponsored exercise challenge to raise money for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

In the challenge, each participant has set a distance goal which they will cover within a 14-day period. While most of the participants are either walking, running or cycling, some of them have thought of more creative ways of covering their pledged distances and are rowing, scooting and rollerblading their way to their personal targets!

Cancer Relief Gibraltar is a cause close to the hearts of many Gibraltarians, including the members of the Firm, most of whom have first-hand experience of their respite and support services to cancer patients and their families. When they heard that donations to Cancer Relief had fallen significantly as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, they decided to set up this challenge in order to help get them back on track for the benefit of all of the community.

Initially, it was just the members of the Firm and their close family members who were planning on taking part, with an initial collective target of £2,000 and 4000km. However, as soon as they started requesting donations via their Facebook page, friends, clients and members of the wider community started asking whether they too could take part in the fundraising effort.

One week into the challenge, there are over 100 people taking part, with people still signing on every day. The targets have been raised several times in light of all of the new participants who have signed up, and currently stand at 6,000km and £8,000. With the group having already covered close to 5,500 km and having raised just under £5,000 for Cancer Relief, it’s looking like those targets are set to be raised again very soon!

The participants keep each other motivated on their private Facebook group and anyone who would like to sign up still has time to do so. Simply send a private message to the Kenneth Navas Barristers & Solicitors Facebook page or call the Firm on 00350 200 69700 to find out how you can get involved.

Donations can be made via the Firm’s Just Giving page, which can be found either at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kenneth-navas, via the link on the Firm’s Facebook page or in person at their offices at 180/1 Main Street.