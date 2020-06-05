COVID-19 Wash Kits For Regent Village

Written by YGTV Team on 05 June 2020 .

Action4Schools have distributed 40 sets of wash kits to the Regent village community committee, in Sierra Leone, during May to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Each kit cost £25 with the charity looking to be able to provide the community with 100.

A statement follows below:

We have distributed 40 sets of wash kits (comprised of veronica buckets, collection buckets, bowls, sanitizer gel and soap) to the Regent village community committee during May 2020 so we can fight the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. Water and soap are vital to win the fight against COVID-19 and these kits are so important.

We have placed the hand washing kits at strategic points within the community for example Bathurst Junction, Leigh’s Avenue, Daddley Street, Regent Village Check Point, Mansaray Drive, Mortormeh, SS Camp and Leicester Peak Junction and many others…. so they can be used by as many people as possible. Together we will beat COVID-19 !!

Each kit costs £25 and we encourage everyone who would like to support to donate directly to our bank account so that we can provide more of these kits, the more kits we can provide the less impact COVID-19 will have. We want to provide up to 100 wash kits please support us and make it happen…. (thank you)

Bank details

NATWEST BANK LINE WALL ROAD, GIBRALTAR

Account Number: 48084352

Sort Code 60-60-60

“We will turn your financial support into real, positive change, 100% guaranteed”