Calendar Club Raise Over £44,000 For Calpe House

Written by YGTV Team on 13 July 2020 .

Last week the Mayor, John Goncalves, hosted a reception in honour of the ‘Calendar Club’ runners.

Four men known as the ‘Calendar Club’ have raised £44,600 for Calpe House during month– long challenge in which they each ran 465km.

On Thursday 9th July, Daniel Benitez, Andrew Yeats, James Noguera and Jamie Robba presented a cheque to the Calpe House Trustees at the City Hall which was followed by a reception to celebrate.