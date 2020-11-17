Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar Welcomes Its First Male Committee Member

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2020 .

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar say they are delighted to introduce their first male committee member: Mr Ernest Caetano. Mr Caetano was instrumental in fundraising for the purchase of the Paxman cold cap machine which was purchased by the charity in December 2019.

After a general discussion with Mercy Posso (Chairperson) about the charity’s next fundraising challenge, which was the purchase of the Paxman cold cap machine, he learnt that breast cancer also affects men as well as women.

Mr Caetano took an interest in the charity and decided to shave off his hair to raise funds for the Cold Cap Purchase. On National day 2019, in the presence of his family, friends and Catalan Bay beach goers, Mr Caetano shaved off his hair, raising a total amount of over £7,400.

A spokesperson said: “We are hoping this step will help break the stigma about men being diagnosed with what is commonly known as the cancer that only affects women. The charity welcomes Mr Caetano and thanks him for being willing to volunteer his time for such a worthy cause.”