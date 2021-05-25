Ocean Village donates 200 boxes of hand sanitizer to Gibraltar Red Cross

Written by YGTV Team on 25 May 2021 .

Ocean Village has donated 200 boxes of hand sanitizer to the Gibraltar Red Cross.

The Gibraltar Central Council Branch was established in 1948 and became an overseas branch of the British Red Cross in 1957. The Gibraltar Red Cross supports those in need in Gibraltar and those affected by disasters and crises around the world.

Lois Soiza, Welfare Officer at the Gibraltar Red Cross said: "Thanks so much to the Ocean Village team, we will be distributing the hand sanitizers they have so generously donated among those in our elderly care facilities and other local charities."

Emilia Hazell-Smith, Ocean Village commented: “We are delighted to donate these hand sanitizers to such a worthy cause, and we know they will be distributed to the people who need them most!”