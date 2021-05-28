Awareness Event For MS

An awareness event for multiple sclerosis in conjunction with the Carpe Diem running club took place recently ahead of World MS Day on the 30th May. The event involved a 5km run and walk for all abilities.

Around 50 people attended at the Time Out cafe. The route participants took was down Queensway and towards Piccadilly along Rosia Road with a turnaround at New Mole House. The theme for the day was orange.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.