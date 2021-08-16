Charity Swim Raises £5,000 For Animals In Need Foundation

Written by YGTV Team on 16 August 2021 .

A charity swim organised by a Royal Gibraltar Police officer has raised over £5,000 for the Animals In Need Foundation (AINF) this weekend.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The event saw 25 police officers and 15 members of the public join forces at the Gasa Indoor Swimming Pool to swim laps of the pool.

Armed with swimming caps and goggles, the fundraisers swam from 9am to 6pm to raise the funds.

In total, the swimmers covered a combined distance of 27km – which would have got them from Tarifa to Morocco and back.

Event organiser and police officer Tania Moreno, who works in the RGP’s Resource Management department, said: “I am so grateful to my colleagues and those members of the public who took the plunge on Saturday to help support us in this event.

“The incredible sum of money will pay for vets, kennels and medication for a number of needy animals and will help sustain us for a month.”

Tania, who has been volunteering at the Gibraltar-based charity for the past four years, explained that it currently looks after more than 60 abandoned dogs.

AINF works with shelters, pounds and other charities, both local and international, to help save abandoned and unwanted animals.

For more information visit www.ainfgib.com