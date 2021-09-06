Calpe House Pragmatic Play Donation

Written by YGTV Team on 06 September 2021 .

The Board of Trustees and Staff of Calpe House wish to acknowledge and show their heart-felt appreciation to Pragmatic Play for their “exceedingly generous” donation of £11,000 to the charity. Gibraltar-based Pragmatic Play is a leading content provider to the international iGaming Industry.

The donation will be used to create a business suite within Calpe House in Norfolk Square, Paddington, London. This will allow Sponsored Patients and/or their Escorts to conduct meaningful work whilst they are away from The Rock, often for prolonged periods of time.

As a digital business, enabling remote working and tech capabilities very much aligns with Pragmatic Play’s values and it makes complete sense for them to collaborate with the Trust on this project. For some patients and their Escorts, the ability to manage work and other commitments can help with the time they spend getting the treatment and support needed.

In presenting the cheque, Julian Jarvis (CEO of Pragmatic Play) said: “We are delighted to support Calpe House’s efforts to build a business suite at Norfolk House so that they may continue their amazing work providing Gibraltarian patients and their families with a “home away from home””.

Pic from left to right: John Gordon (Group Legal Counsel, Pragmatic Play), Charles Marfe (Trustee, Calpe House), Julian Jarvis (CEO, Pragmatic Play), Albert Poggio (Chairman, Calpe House) and Ian McGhie (Trustee, Calpe House).